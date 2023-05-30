The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the new draft law on additional payments to the military. What does it mean?

The Committee on Security and Defense of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported the new draft law on additional payments to the military. He recommended that the MPs adopt it, and reject all other, alternative ones.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.

The committee approved draft law No. 9342. Its authors were the speaker of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, vice-speaker Oleksandr Kornienko, leader of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arakhamiya, co-chair of the "European Solidarity" faction Iryna Herashchenko and dozens of other MPs.

The document stipulates that during martial law, Ukrainian military personnel receive additional payments from 30 000 to 100 000 hryvnias in proportion to the time spent on combat missions.

Conscripts will receive an additional 6 000 hryvnias per month. Also, 6 000 hryvnias will be received by military personnel who were injured or injured in the war and are now under the command of the relevant commander during the period of temporary unfitness for military service.

Cadets of higher military educational institutions will additionally receive 2 350 hryvnias per month.

The draft law also regulates leave for military personnel. It states that during the special period, military personnel are entitled to part of their annual leave of 30 days, as well as to leave for family reasons and for other valid reasons of up to 10 days.

In addition, the document states that those mobilized who do not have military service experience must undergo a course of basic military training for at least a month. Such people will not be allowed to engage in military operations without training.