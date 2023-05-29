From June 1, Poland closes the border for Belarusian and Russian trucks

Trucks from Russia and Belarus will stop passing through the Polish-Belarusian border from June 1 until further notice.

The relevant order was adopted by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Mariusz Kaminskyi, according to the document dated Monday, May 29.

In addition to trucks, the ban applies to tractors, trailers, in particular semi-trailers and road trains.

This restriction is a reaction to Fridayʼs decision of the Supreme Court of Belarus, which left unchanged the sentence of journalist and activist of the Union of Poles in Belarus Andrzej Pochobut — eight years in a penal colony.

It should be noted that the only border crossing between Poland and Belarus, which works for cargo transportation, is located in Koroschyna. Another border crossing point operated in Bobrovnyky until February 10, 2023.