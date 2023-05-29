Overnight, the Russians fired 36 missiles and 30 kamikaze drones across Ukraine

The General Staff clarified the data on the number of downed Russian missiles and drones during the night attack on May 29.

Air defense forces shot down 36 of 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, as well as 30 of 38 kamikaze drones. In the morning, it was reported that 37 missiles and 29 drones had been shot down.

Already in the afternoon of May 29, Russia attacked Ukraine again. A spokesman for the Air Force stated that the Russians hit the capital with ballistic missiles. Previously — from ground installations "Iskander". Anti-aircraft defense shot down everything, there were no hits. In the Obolonsky, Desnyansky, and Dniprovsky districts, debris fell on the roads, in the park, near the gas station, and on the green area. In the Podilsky District, debris fell on the roof of a two-story building. There is one victim. It was the 16th attack on the capital since the beginning of the month.