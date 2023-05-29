Russia legalized the deportation of people from the occupied territories of Ukraine. It was also allowed to hold “elections” there

In Russia, amendments were made to the law "On Martial Law" — they were signed by the President of the Russian Federation Putin. They allow holding elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine and deporting people from there. This applies to Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Therefore, the possibility of "forced and controlled transfer of citizens from the territory where martial law has been imposed to territories where martial law has not been imposed" was legalized.

In addition, Russia allowed referendums and elections to the so-called "bodies of state power" and "bodies of local self-government" in the occupied territories, if the Central Election Committee of the Russian Federation so decides. This can be done both on the entire occupied territory and on some part of it.