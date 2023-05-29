General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 207 thousand Russians

The Russians are trying to completely occupy Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The units of the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to them, units of Russian troops arrive at Belarusian training grounds for combat training before going to war in Ukraine.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 15 times the areas of concentration of the Russians and their military equipment, as well as six times — the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of the occupiers, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, six control points, an electronic warfare station, an artillery unit in a firing position, and an enemy ammunition depot.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 430 soldiers, four tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems and two air defense systems. In total, 207 030 Russians have already died in Ukraine.