According to detailed information from the General Staff, at night the occupiers launched 59 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles over Ukraine — 58 of them were destroyed.

"The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine will continue to be high," the General Staff emphasizes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi added that 36 drones were shot down within Kyiv and the region.

Hits were recorded in Zhytomyr region, where the occupiers struck an infrastructure object.