Explosions rang out in Kyiv — previously, there are dead and injured

A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of May 28 — the anti-aircraft defense was working. According to preliminary information, debris fell on a gas station in the Solomyan district, causing a person to die there. There are victims.

The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, writes about it.

A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized in the Solomyansky district, and a 41-year-old man died.

There were also explosions in Svyatoshyn and Pechersk districts. In the latter, the roof of a residential building caught fire from the falling debris of the drone. The relevant services went there.

In the Holosiiv district, the debris caused the roof of the mall to catch fire and a fire on the construction site. Also, there, debris from the BpLA hit a 7-story non-residential building — part of the wall was destroyed, and a fire broke out on the third floor. One person died, another was injured — leg injuries.