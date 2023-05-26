In Dnipro, the number of wounded from a rocket attack on a clinic reached 30 people

The number of wounded in Dnipro increased to 30 people. There is still no contact with the three victims. Two people are considered dead.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.
The rocket attack destroyed the polyclinic and the veterinary clinic, and also damaged the surrounding high-rise buildings.
- The explosion in Dnipro took place on May 26 at approximately 10:29 a.m., one minute before the air-raid alarm was sounded.
- The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak informed that the Russian occupiers hit the medical facility. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war in combination with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).