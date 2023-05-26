A passenger plane worth 20 million hryvnias was transferred to the state. Its owner is suspected of collaborationism

In Donetsk region, at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the court seized a passenger plane belonging to the director of a civil aviation enterprise — he was charged in absentia with suspicion of collaborative activity (Part 1 of Article 14, Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

The "AN-140-100" aircraft, manufactured in 2004 and worth over 20 million hryvnias, was handed over to ARMA.

Investigators found out that in May of last year, the director of the civil aviation company planned to establish an airline business in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and offered the so-called head of the Mariupol administration to create an "airline".

For this, the suspect promised to provide his plane, which was in the territory controlled by Ukraine. However, he failed to deliver the aircraft to the occupiers. In addition, the man had to agree on the transfer of three more aircraft of the company, which are in Russia.

After the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the companyʼs director fled to Crimea. He was declared wanted.