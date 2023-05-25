Poland has frozen more than a billion euros of Russian assets. For their confiscation, it is necessary to change the Constitution

Poland has already frozen Russian assets worth more than a billion euros, but in order to confiscate them, it is necessary to amend the Constitution.

The publication Wprost writes about this.

The second reading of the parliamentary bill on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Poland has already taken place in the Seimas. Among other things, it is aimed at creating a legal possibility for the confiscation of Russian assets.

Parliamentarians propose to add the article as a basis for the State Treasury to accept property that is under the jurisdiction of Poland and that can be used to support Russian aggression. The seized assets should be fully directed to the support of victims of Russian aggression.

Minister of the Council of Ministers of Poland Lukasz Schreiber called on the parliamentary opposition to support the proposed bill. Currently, it has been referred to an extraordinary commission for consideration.