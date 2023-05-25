Hiding for 20 years: a former policeman from Rwanda was caught in South Africa, who is accused of killing about 2 thousand people

A former policeman from Rwanda Fulgens Kaishema was caught in the Republic of South Africa. He is suspected of murdering about 2 000 people.

The press service of the International Residual Mechanism for UN Criminal Courts writes about it.

Kaishema was caught during a joint operation by South African authorities and international prosecutors. He hid from justice for more than 20 years.

He was indicted in 2001 and wanted. The International Tribunal for Rwanda then charged Kaishemi with genocide, complicity in genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide and crimes against humanity.

According to the investigation, on April 15, 1994, in Kivumu commune in Rwanda, Kaishema and his accomplices killed more than 2 thousand men, women, children, and elderly people in the church. Kaishema was directly involved in this murder, in particular, he bought and distributed gasoline to set fire to the church. When that failed, Kaishema and his accomplices used a bulldozer to destroy the church and bury the people alive under the rubble.