In Crimea, the occupiers exhibited museum exhibits stolen from Melitopol

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians exhibited museum exhibits stolen from Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean wind".

The occupiers exhibition features more than 120 archaeological artifacts from the Stone Tomb Museum. Among them are petroglyphs depicting hunting scenes, ancient household items, ceramics and Stone Age tools.

