In Crimea, the occupiers exhibited museum exhibits stolen from Melitopol

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians exhibited museum exhibits stolen from Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean wind".
The occupiers exhibition features more than 120 archaeological artifacts from the Stone Tomb Museum. Among them are petroglyphs depicting hunting scenes, ancient household items, ceramics and Stone Age tools.
- In January, the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the occupiers had "subjugated" the ancient cultural monument "Stone Tomb" and the Melitopol Museum of Local Lore to the museum in Crimea. The Russians also removed all the valuable exhibits from the museums.
- The occupiers also ransacked the Khersones Tavriysky museum-reserve and took Byzantine gold, as well as other artefacts: ancient bone, clay and other materials, to Veliky Novgorod for an exhibition. In addition, the Russians continue illegal archaeological excavations on the territory of "Khersones". This was reported by the Representation of the President of Ukraine in Crimea.