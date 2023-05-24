In Crimea, the occupiers “nationalized” more than 50 objects, including Zelenskyʼs apartment in Yalta and the “Meszhlis” building

The Russian occupiers in Crimea "nationalized" more than 50 objects that belonged to Ukrainian owners. Such a decision was made by the local "parliament".

RIA Novosti writes about it.

In particular, the occupiers took the building in Simferopol, where the office of the "Medzhlis" of the Crimean Tatar people was located, as well as the apartment of the Zelensky family in Yalta.

The Russians also selected:

winemaking enterprise "Alef-Vynal-Crimea", which was owned by businessman Vadym Yermolaev ;

; the enterprise for the production of refrigeration and ventilation equipment in Kraspoperekopsk, which was owned by businessman Ihor Humennyi ;

; trading platforms in Yalta, which belonged to former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk;

solar power plants of the Activ Solar company, which belonged to the brothers Andriy and Serhiy Klyuyev, oligarchs of the Yanukovych-era.

In addition, the list includes the "Kyparys" childrenʼs camp in Alushta, various companies, enterprises and premises.

The Zelenskyʼs family owned an apartment in the "Imperator" residential complex in Yalta. It was purchased in 2013 for $164 000.

The head of the occupation administration of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov said that the funds received from the "nationalization" will be used to finance the Russian army in Ukraine.