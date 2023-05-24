“Naftogaz” launched the most powerful well in recent years. It produces 580 000 cubic meters of gas per day

In Ukraine, the most powerful well in recent years began to work, producing 580 000 cubic meters of gas per day. It was discovered in the east of the country.

The Naftogaz press service writes about it.

The new well made it possible to explore a previously unknown block in one of the deposits. There is potentially more than six billion cubic meters of gas. In this block, two more new wells are being prepared for drilling: exploratory and exploratory.

In order to conduct an analysis of a field with a complex geological structure and to detect gas deposits, experts used modern 3D seismic studies.