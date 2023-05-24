“Iʼm not going to die”: Lukashenko confirmed that he was ill

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko has confirmed that he has been absent from public for a long time due to illness. But he said that it was not serious.

Zerkalo writes about it.

"Adenovirus or what was there? Adenovirus. Nothing. But since I did not have the opportunity to be treated, all this accumulated. Thatʼs why Iʼm not going to die, guys. You will suffer with me for a very long time," Lukashenko noted.

According to him, the discussion of his state of health was "no more than permissive considerations in messengers and telegram channels."

At the same time, Lukashenko did not specify which disease was allegedly caused by the adenovirus.