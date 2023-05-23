Ukraine will create a reserve of officials to work in the de-occupied territories

The Ukrainian government adopted a resolution on the creation of a reserve of civil servants to work in the de-occupied territories, the Ministry of Reintegration reported.

The Ministry developed this document together with the National Agency for Civil Service and the Representation of the President of Ukraine in Crimea.

People who want to work in the de-occupied territories will be able to fill out an electronic questionnaire. Next, the NACS will review the questionnaires and check the professional training of the candidates.

Priority right to positions will be given to:

war veterans;

internal migrants;

people who previously held these positions;

people who have experience in the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories.

People enrolled in the reserve will be trained professionally.

On May 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the personal composition of the Advisory Council on Deoccupation and Reintegration of Crimea and Sevastopol. More than 40 people entered there.