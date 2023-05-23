The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a company from Volyn that sold to Russia means for the production of submarines

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a company in Volyn that sold components for the production of submarines and other heavy equipment to Russia through a European country.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, the sales scheme was organized by the head of the Volyn company, which manufactures high-tech products for supporting and rotating mechanisms. Through an affiliated company in Europe, which allegedly purchased goods from the Ukrainian plant for its own needs, they were shipped to Russia.

The SBU claims that almost 200 000 units of strategically important products have been illegally "exported" from the plant since the beginning of the full-scale war. Evidence of this was found by law enforcement officers during searches of the houses of the accused.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings for trade with an aggressor country (Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code). They plan to report suspicion to the head of the Volyn enterprise, which, according to the SBU, cooperates with "L/DPR".