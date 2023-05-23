The IMF mission has started work in Ukraine

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine has started its work. Fund representatives will review the program and determine how Ukraine fulfills the conditions.

This is stated in the IMF release.

"The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is starting today to discuss measures in the context of the first review of the Enhanced Financing Program (EFF) with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities," they noted.

The focus of the mission is an assessment of the progress of the Ukrainian authorities in fulfilling the political obligations and conditions of the program.