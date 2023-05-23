The Russian army lost another 480 soldiers and four tanks over the past day

The Russian army lost another 480 soldiers over the past day. The total number of their losses reached almost 205 thousand people.

This is stated in the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed four tanks and 12 armored fighting vehicles. In addition, they knocked out 40 artillery systems.

The Ukrainians also shot down one helicopter, 34 drones and four cruise missiles.

During the past day, the Russians tried to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. In total, more than 30 military clashes took place. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.