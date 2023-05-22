The Russians attacked 138 towns and villages in nine regions of Ukraine over the past day

Russian troops shelled the territory of nine regions of Ukraine over the past day. The Russians used mortars, artillery, rocket launchers, anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, tactical and strategic aviation.

This is reported by the Military Media Center with reference to information from the situational center of the Ministry of Defense.

138 settlements and 161 infrastructure objects came under fire. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, in particular in the Dnipro.

There, at night, the Russian occupiers shelled the emergency and rescue unit — three buildings were destroyed, more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed. Eight people were injured.

In Dnipro, nine high-rise buildings, kindergartens and other buildings were damaged, dozens of cars and two buses were destroyed.

Not only the regional center, but also the region came under heavy fire. Air defense forces shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles, but there were also hits.

On the night of May 22, around 4:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked military and infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region. In total, the invaders launched 16 missiles of various types and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Air defense forces of the Air Command "East" and Air Command "South" destroyed four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 20 attack drones.