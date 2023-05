In the Sumy region, in the Yunakivka community, three employees of Oblenergo were killed as a result of an attack by Russian troops, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported.

The Russians fired at their car at 11:45 a.m. when they were inspecting a damaged power line. The driver and two electricians died. They were employees of Sumyoblenergo PJSC. Violation of the laws and customs of war is being investigated.

Sumyoblenergo reported that the dead were attacked by drones.