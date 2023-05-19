The Nova Poshta airline made its first flight

The airline of “Nova Poshta” — Supernova Airlines — operated its first flight from Latvian Riga to Polish Rzeszów and back.
The company informed "Babel" about this.
The plane delivered 7 tons of international parcels from Riga International Airport to Rzeszów. Then the parcels were sent to Ukraine by trucks.
The first flight was made by Supernova Airlines together with the Latvian airline RAF-Avia on an ATR 72 aircraft. Subsequent flights will take place twice a week (Tuesday and Thursday) on the route Riga — Rzeszów — Riga.
- Supernova Airlines was founded in 2021. In January 2023 , the airline received an operatorʼs certificate. Now it continues to go through the necessary procedures to regularly carry out cargo flights within the European Union, where the planes are based, while Ukrainian airspace is closed.