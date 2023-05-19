The Nova Poshta airline made its first flight

The airline of “Nova Poshta” — Supernova Airlines — operated its first flight from Latvian Riga to Polish Rzeszów and back.

The company informed "Babel" about this.

The plane delivered 7 tons of international parcels from Riga International Airport to Rzeszów. Then the parcels were sent to Ukraine by trucks.

The first flight was made by Supernova Airlines together with the Latvian airline RAF-Avia on an ATR 72 aircraft. Subsequent flights will take place twice a week (Tuesday and Thursday) on the route Riga — Rzeszów — Riga.