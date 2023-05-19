G7 leaders adopted a joint statement on support for Ukraine

The leaders of the "Big Seven" (G7) at the summit in Hiroshima, Japan, adopted a joint statement on the war in Ukraine. The G7 group of countries pledged to continue military and other support to Ukraine "as much as necessary."

This is stated on the website of the White House.

"We confirm our commitment to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine as much as necessary. We are introducing additional sanctions and measures to increase the costs of Russia and those who support its military actions," the statement emphasized.

Key points of the document:

Russiaʼs irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, undermining of arms control regimes and declared intention to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are dangerous and unacceptable.

The Big Seven are concerned that Russia has seized and militarized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

G7 leaders pledged to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine as long as it defends itself against Russian aggression, tailoring support to needs.

The G7 promises to help Ukraine recover, welcomes efforts to fight corruption and calls for continued implementation of an effective reform program.

The leaders of the "Big Seven" promise to continue to impose sanctions on Russia and limit its ability to finance the war, in particular by reducing revenues from energy carriers.

The G7 calls on third countries to immediately stop providing material support to Russian aggression, otherwise they will have to face serious consequences.

The "Big Seven" will continue to make efforts to ensure that Russia pays for the long-term recovery of Ukraine.

The G7 supports bringing Russia to justice for war crimes, particularly through international mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court.

In the EU, trade in Russian diamonds has already fallen by about 80% due to voluntary commitments. But the EU has not yet introduced official restrictions on Russian diamonds, partly due to Belgian resistance.

Russia is the worldʼs largest producer of diamonds. Trade in precious stones is an important industry and a significant source of income for the Russian Federation.