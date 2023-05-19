Reuters: The Russians are digging around the nuclear power plant, but at the same time they are preparing to escape

In recent weeks, the Russian military has strengthened defensive positions at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in anticipation of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to four eyewitnesses.

New trenches were dug around the city and mines were laid. In addition, the Russians have been setting up firing positions on some of the stationʼs buildings for several months, and have installed nets to possibly deter drones.

Experts fear for the safety of the nuclear power plant under occupation.

"Nuclear reactors were not designed for war zones, and I donʼt believe they can be safe in a war zone," the Nuclear Threat Initiativeʼs Nicholas Roth noted.

In turn, the head of the National Nuclear Power Generation Company (NNPGC) Energoatom Petro Kotin does not believe that the defenders will launch an attack directly on the ZNPP, instead they will try to force the Russians to retreat by blocking the supply routes.

According to his estimates, the number of Russian soldiers at the plant has increased from 500 to 1 500 in recent months.

At the same time, there are also signs that the Russians are "looking at the exit" with one eye, he noted, saying that the ZNPP and the city of Energodar are connected to the occupied Melitopol by a single main road, which provides Russia with a land corridor to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

According to Kotin, Russian troops will be forced to retreat if they realize that this road will be cut off.

"I think theyʼre preparing to evacuate, so theyʼre bringing everything to one place so theyʼre ready to pick it up and get out of there," he stated.