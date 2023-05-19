Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia. He seeks to agree on the return of all political prisoners of Crimea

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia to speak at the summit of the League of Arab States. There he will discuss the return of all political prisoners of Crimea.

"I will meet with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman al-Saud and conduct other bilateral negotiations," the President of Ukraine noted.

According to him, the priority is the return of all political prisoners of Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories, the return of all prisoners and illegally deported people.

"Another priority is the protection of the Muslim community of Ukraine. The leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev is with us. Crimea was the first to suffer from the Russian occupation, and most of those who are subjected to repression in occupied Crimea are Muslims," Zelensky added.