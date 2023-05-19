CNN: Ukraine shot down a Russian fighter jet with Patriot

The Ukrainian military shot down at least one Russian fighter jet using the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, CNN reports, citing representatives of the Pentagon and the US Congress.

Journalists mentioned the downing of the fighter jet in the context of the prospects of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. The authors note that without Western aviation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have to improvise, and the indicated use of the Patriot is just such a case.

According to the Americans, they tried to shoot down the fighter in recent weeks.

CNN also explains that this type of aircraft, when striking Ukraine, mostly remains far behind Russia, which makes it difficult to destroy them with the help of, for example, NASAMS.

This time, the Patriot targeted a Russian fighter jet that had taken off to bomb peaceful Ukrainian cities.

The US emphasized that the Ukrainians themselves decide how to use the Patriot in order to protect their people.

Some congressional staff have argued that modern fighter jets would make it easier for Ukraine to target Russian planes without having to use up expensive Patriot munitions, which were designed to intercept ballistic missiles.