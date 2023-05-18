A new bird species was discovered in the Chernobyl zone

A new species of bird was spotted in the Chornobyl Reserve — the yellow-legged gull. In total, 226 species of birds have already been registered there.

The Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve writes about this on its Facebook page.

The bird flew along the left bank of the Pripyat River to the northwest.

"Thanks to the use of satellite transmitters in the protected territory, data on four new species of birds were obtained," the reserve notes.

These are birds that live on the territory of different countries: