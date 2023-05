There are no plans to open the beach season in Kyiv. People are advised to refrain from visiting the beaches.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) on May 18.

Citizens are advised to refrain from visiting beaches and recreation areas for the time being, as there are no shelters or shelters there. Against the backdrop of constant Russian attacks on the capital, residents of Kyiv and guests of the city are strongly advised not to visit the beaches for the time being.