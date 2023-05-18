Reuters: The G7 countries will discuss the idea of an international peace summit regarding Ukraine

The leaders of the "Big Seven" (G7) states will hold a meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where they will discuss the international peace summit regarding Ukraine, as well as the diamond trade, taking into account further sanctions against Russia.

Reuters writes about it.

The official representative of the European Union clarified that the G7 will decide how to track the Russian diamond trade in order to introduce sanctions against it.

The debate about precious stones from Russia is difficult in Europe. For example, Poland is calling for restrictions on imports from Russia, while Belgium, home to the worldʼs largest diamond trading centre, opposes it.