Moldova no longer uses gas and electricity from Russia. At the beginning of the full-scale war, 100% of the energy consumed by Moldova came from the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recan at a conference on security issues in Bucharest.

"The country is now integrated into the European energy network both technically and commercially," Dorin Rechan noted.

According to him, Romania helped Moldova cope with energy challenges.