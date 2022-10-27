Moldova agreed with Bulgaria on gas transfer. This will create an alternative to supplies from Russia

Moldova signed a gas transit contract with Bulgaria. This will give it access to gas purchases from terminals in Greece and Turkey.

This is written by the Moldovan publication Ziarul de garda.

The agreement was signed by the heads of Moldovan and Bulgarian energy companies. President of Moldova Maia Sandu and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is visiting Chisinau, were also present at the ceremony.

"This war caused enormous economic and social damage to the entire European continent, and the citizens of Moldova obviously feel its consequences the most. We are experiencing the worst energy crisis since independence, and there is no doubt that energy resources are being used as a weapon to undermine our state and our still fragile democracy," Sandu said.

The President of Bulgaria emphasized that 3 billion cubic meters of gas are transported annually between Bulgaria and Romania. Thus, Moldova will be able to buy gas from Greek and Turkish terminals and transport it through Bulgaria and Romania. Currently, Moldova is actually 100% dependent on Russian gas. In addition, the Russians give gas to the occupied Transnistria for free, and the debt for it hangs on the Moldovan government.