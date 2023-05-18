The “Nova Poshta” mobile application does not work due to a failure. The company is fixing the problem

The Nova Poshta mobile application is temporarily down due to a technical failure. It is currently not possible to use the mailbox and all services from the application, but the company is working on a solution to the problem.

"Everyone who is expecting a parcel at the post office today: a Nova Poshta operator will call you in the near future and clarify your wishes — a convenient delivery method for you or the option to wait for receipt at the post office,"the company stated.

At the same time, you can get all services for sending parcels and cargoes and financial services in any branch, since other digital touch points — API, business office and website are working.

"We are making every effort to restore the mobile application as soon as possible. As soon as we manage to do it, we will immediately announce it on social networks and on the companyʼs website," Nova Poshta noted.