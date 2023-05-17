CNN: One of the Ukrainian Patriot systems received minimal damage. It has already been inspected by American inspectors

The Patriot system in Ukraine received minimal damage due to a Russian night strike on May 16. It has already been inspected by American inspectors.

This is reported by CNN with reference to American officials.

The US does not believe that the system will need to be removed from combat duty due to damage.

The Patriot system has many components, from the radar and command post to the launchers, which one was damaged is unknown. However, the most important part of the system — the radar — was not affected.