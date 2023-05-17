CNN: One of the Ukrainian Patriot systems received minimal damage. It has already been inspected by American inspectors

The Patriot system in Ukraine received minimal damage due to a Russian night strike on May 16. It has already been inspected by American inspectors.
This is reported by CNN with reference to American officials.
The US does not believe that the system will need to be removed from combat duty due to damage.
The Patriot system has many components, from the radar and command post to the launchers, which one was damaged is unknown. However, the most important part of the system — the radar — was not affected.
- On the night of May 16, Russia attacked Ukraine. The Air Defense shot down 6 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 9 Kalibr cruise missiles and 10 ground-based missiles (S-400 or Iskander).
- After that, CNN, citing American officials, wrote that the Russians during the night attack probably damaged one of the Patriot systems, but did not destroy it. However, the White House has not yet confirmed information about possible damage to the Patriot system in Ukraine. But there they emphasized that if it really happened, the USA would help fix it.