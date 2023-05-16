Russia is officially withdrawing from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

The State Duma of Russia adopted a law on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which was signed in 1990 in Paris with the NATO countries and the states that were part of the Warsaw Pact Organization, including the USSR.

The MPs voted unanimously for the corresponding decision, after which they began to applaud.

This treaty limited the number of weapons and military equipment for the participating countries. The document limited five main categories: battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery, attack helicopters and combat aircraft. The treaty applied to the territories from the Atlantic Ocean to the Ural Mountains, the Ural River and the Caspian Sea, including islands.

According to the treaty, the blocs were allowed to have the same number of listed weapons. Their total number should not exceed 40 000 tanks, 60 000 armored fighting vehicles, 40 000 artillery units, 13 600 combat aircraft and 4 000 attack helicopters.