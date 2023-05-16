General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than half a hundred Russian invaders over the past day

During the day of May 16, the Russian army again launched a massive attack on Ukraine with various types of missiles. Fighting continues near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka. There were 49 combat encounters.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Heavy fighting for Bakhmut also continues. During May 15, the enemy advanced on Ivanivske, without success. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks on the outskirts of the city of Maryinka.

The occupiers are defending themselves in Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson region.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation struck nine times the concentrations of Russian troops and their equipment, and seven times — the anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupiers. The Air Force intercepted six combat drones of various types.

Missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit three command posts, four artillery units in firing positions, one anti-aircraft missile system, and five electronic warfare stations.

The Russian army has lost approximately 520 soldiers, three tanks, 12 armored fighting vehicles and 13 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 199 980 Russians have already died in Ukraine.