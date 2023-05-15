Lukashenko confirmed the downing of four Russian planes in the Bryansk region

Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko confirmed the information of the Russian media about the downing of four Russian planes in the Bryansk region on May 13. At that time, it was reported that the Su-34 bomber, the Su-35 fighter and two Mi-8 helicopters had fallen.
"Three days after the events near us — I mean in the Bryansk region when four aircraft were shot down. We are forced to react. Since then, our troops have been on high alert," Lukashenko said.
- On May 13, a Mi-8 helicopter and a Su-34 military aircraft crashed in the Bryansk region of Russia. Later, the media reported that there were four aircraft — two Mi-8s, as well as Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft. The helicopters fell near Klyntsi, and the planes fell near Starodub, near the Ukrainian border. As a result, nine Russian soldiers died.
- The Russian authorities officially recognized the downing of only one Mi-8. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on the event at all. Federal TV channels also ignored her.