Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko confirmed the information of the Russian media about the downing of four Russian planes in the Bryansk region on May 13. At that time, it was reported that the Su-34 bomber, the Su-35 fighter and two Mi-8 helicopters had fallen.

"Three days after the events near us — I mean in the Bryansk region when four aircraft were shot down. We are forced to react. Since then, our troops have been on high alert," Lukashenko said.