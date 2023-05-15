Lukashenko appeared in public for the first time since May 9. A bandage was noticed on his left hand

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko appeared in public for the first time since May 9. A photo of his alleged visit to the central command post of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces was published by the "Pul Pervoho" channel, close to the press service of the self-proclaimed president, which writes that the visit began "right now."

The day before, Lukashenkoʼs illness was confirmed in Russia. During the parade in Moscow, Lukashenko looked unwell and missed a number of events. At that time, monitoring groups and opposition media drew attention to the bandage on Lukashenkoʼs right hand.

Sputnik / Reuters

In the new photo from "Pul Pervogo", Lukashenko already has a bandage on his left hand. What this is connected with is currently unknown.