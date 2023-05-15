There was an explosion in the city center of Luhansk — the “Minister of Internal Affairs” of the “LPR” Ihor Kornet was seriously injured

An explosion occurred in the city center of occupied Luhansk. The "Minister of Internal Affairs" of the "LPR" Ihor Kornet was seriously wounded.

This was reported by the leader of the "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk.

The explosion happened in a local barbershop. Russian media reported that a grenade exploded inside the building, but the facility was almost completely destroyed.

At first, the media wrote about Kornetʼs injury with reference to sources, but later Pasichnyk officially confirmed it. According to him, seven people were injured in the explosion. Four men are in critical condition, including Kornet.

Before the war in Donbas, Kornet worked in the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. In 2014, he switched to the side of the militants and from August 2014 headed the "Ministry of Internal Affairs". In 2017, he had a conflict with Ihor Plotnytskyi, the then leader of Luhansk militants. He even removed Kornet from his post, but he refused to go. After some time, Plotnytskyi himself suddenly resigned and the Russians replaced him with Leonid Pasichnyk, while Kornet remained to work as the "Minister of Internal Affairs."