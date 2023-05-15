Ihor Terekhov: 900 more bodies need to be reburied in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, about 900 more bodies need to be reburied from mass graves, and a DNA test needs to be conducted for some of them.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told about this in an interview with Babel.

"About 900 more people need to be reburied and DNA tests conducted. If we were allowed, we would have done everything already, but there are procedures for documenting the crimes of the Russian Federation. There is a letter of the law that must be followed. By the way, when I was in the USA, our partners insisted that the documentation take place within the limits of international law, because this will also be evidence of the crimes of the Russian Federation," he noted.

On September 27, 2022, it became known that law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the fact of burials of the dead in sacks and possible negligence of the employees of the utility company. The information was entered into the EDPR under Art. 297 (Insulting a grave, other place of burial or the body of the deceased) and Art. 367 (Official negligence) of the Civil Code.

According to various sources, 1 020 or 1 220 bodies were buried in one trench over several months.