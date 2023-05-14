The Russian army lost more than 600 soldiers and 5 tanks in a day

The Ukrainian military eliminated another 620 occupiers during the day. The total number of losses of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine has already exceeded 198 thousand soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

They also destroyed five tanks and 18 Russian armored fighting vehicles. In addition, 21 artillery systems and one rocket salvo fire system were knocked out.

The Ukrainian military also shot down 31 operational-tactical drones.

In total, during the day, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 57 times. The main battles continue in the districts of the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka.