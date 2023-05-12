The first register of assets of Russian oligarchs appeared in Ukraine

The first register of assets of Russian oligarchs in Ukraine was jointly created by the analytical center StateWatch and the online service YouControl. It is called Trap Aggressor.

The register allows you to monitor the status of property and business of Russia, that is, Russian oligarchs, during confiscation, as well as systematize data about them.

There are already 53 oligarchs in the register. Among them are Russians from the rating of "200 richest businessmen" for 2021 by Forbes Russia, citizens of Russia under Ukrainian sanctions and beneficiaries of business in Ukraine.

They have 112 companies in Ukraine with a total value of 6 billion hryvnias. The statuses of these assets are divided into arrested (within criminal proceedings) and confiscated (according to the decision of the Higher Anti-corruption Court).

StateWatch notes that confiscation of assets of Russians began in Ukraine in September 2022, but so far only a few oligarchs have been able to do so.