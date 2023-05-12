Zelensky imposed sanctions against Zaporizhstal. There are 41 people on the list

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on Zaporizhstal. He informed about this on May 12.

There are 41 people on the list (13 people and 28 companies). With their help, Russia maintained control over the enterprise and harmed Ukraineʼs economy.

Zelensky declared about launching of the procedure for the confiscation of the Russian share.

"Zaporizhstal" is a metallurgical plant, one of the leading enterprises in the metallurgical industry and the third largest producer of metal products in Ukraine.