The Cabinet of Ministers has banned public procurement of any goods and services from citizens of Russia and Belarus

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned public procurement from citizens of Russia and Belarus during martial law. Also, the ban will be in effect for 90 days after martial law is lifted.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk in his Telegram channel.

It is also prohibited to carry out public procurement in:

companies registered in Russia and Belarus;

companies, the ultimate beneficiary or shareholder with more than 10% of shares is a citizen of Russia or Belarus (except for those residing in Ukraine on legal grounds).

The ban applies to any goods, works and services.