The application for awarding the title “Hero of Ukraine” will be considered by an expert group under the president

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky changed the rules for awarding the title "Hero of Ukraine". An expert group under the president will preliminarily consider the application for awarding the title.

Zelensky signed the decree on May 12.

The expert group will include:

military leadership;

commanders of military branches and operational-strategic groups (OSG);

representatives of law enforcement agencies.

They will consider each act of heroism separately and make a submission for state awards. Next, the expert group will submit its conclusion to the Commission of State Awards and Heraldry under the President.

"The large number of appeals and electronic petitions regarding awarding one or another of our defenders the title of "Hero of Ukraine" indicates that this issue needs to be regulated," Zelensky explained.

The parliament, the government, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine, the General Prosecutorʼs Office, ministries, regional and city state administrations, as well as the Commission of State Awards and Heraldry under the President of Ukraine made this submission on awarding the title of "Hero of Ukraine" to the president.