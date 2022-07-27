Heroes of Ukraine and Knights of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi will receive a monthly supplement. The Rada supported the bill

On July 27, the Parliament supported draft law No. 7141, which provides for payments for the title of "Hero of Ukraine" and the order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

Thus, the monthly surcharges will be:

three minimum salaries for the title "Hero of Ukraine" with the awarding of the "Golden Star" order;

for the title "Hero of Ukraine" with the awarding of the "Golden Star" order; two minimum salaries for knights of the Order of "Bohdan Khmelnytskyi" of three degrees;

for knights of the Order of "Bohdan Khmelnytskyi" of three degrees; one minimum salary for knights of the Order "For Courage" of three degrees;

for knights of the Order "For Courage" of three degrees; from three to one minimum salary for family members of a soldier who was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Golden Star Order, Knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi three degrees (full knights) or Cavalier of the Order of Courage three degrees.

Currently, the minimum monthly wage in Ukraine is UAH 6,500.