Russia again attacks the road to Kostyantynivka. Situation in the frontline

Ukrainian aviation and artillery hit 33 Russian concentration areas, 11 control points and nine artillery positions over the past day. In total, the Defense Forces destroyed 750 Russian invaders, 15 artillery systems and 27 pieces of equipment over the past day, the General Staff reported.

The military declares that the fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka, in Donbas. The Armed Forces repulsed 44 enemy attacks over the past day. In the Kreminna direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the Serebryansk forestry region, but were unsuccessful.

The storming of Bakhmut continues, battles are raging in the city. The invaders also unsuccessfully attacked in the direction of Stupochky (the road to Kostyantynivka).

Near Donetsk, the Russians advanced in the area of Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, but were repulsed. Ukrainian soldiers repelled numerous attacks in the Maryinka area.