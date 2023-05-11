Zelensky appointed a new ambassador to the Netherlands

The President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the appointment of a new ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands. Oleksandr Karasevych became him.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 267/2023.

Prior to that, Karasevych was the general director of the Directorate for Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnership of the OP. He was also a member of the working group on the creation of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

On September 27, 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Maksym Kononenko from the post of ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands and Artem Rybchenko from the post of ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and Liechtenstein.