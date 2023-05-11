The SBI conducts a search in the Kyiv City Council

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting searches in the building of the Kyiv City Council.

This was reported by the Deputy Mayor — Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko.

According to him, the courtʼs ruling concerns only the premises and offices of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and the searches are being conducted in the process of sending soldiers to the KCMA, some of whom are also deputies of the Kyiv City Council.

He assured that previously all the documents included in the search warrant had already been provided to the investigators without hindrance.

"At the same time, in the event of an attempt to gain access to offices directly in the Kyiv City Council, video recordings of surveillance cameras or other things, we will draw attention to the fact that this is not provided for by the resolution. Of course, we will facilitate the search. However, within the framework of procedural norms," Bondarenko noted.

He added that the law enforcement officers prohibited the video recording of investigative actions, as well as the work of journalists during the search. The SBI did not officially comment on the investigative actions of the Kyiv City Council.