Parimatch fired the entire team. The company closes on May 12

Bookmaker Parimatch has fired the entire team, it is finally closing. This was announced on May 10 by former CEO Nataliia Hilevich.
"On May 12, the final closing of the PM UA company. The entire team has been dismissed, and I am also leaving my position. Further work will be extended by lawyers and legal companies," Hilevich wrote.
- On March 10, 2023, Volodymyr Zelensky imposed NSDC sanctions against 287 legal entities, including Parimatch. The list includes Pokermatch.UA, Pointloto, Your Betting Company, Play Fan Investment, Leo Financial Company and others. Sanctions are calculated for 50 years. They freeze assets, restrict trading operations, prohibit capital withdrawals, and revoke licenses.
- On March 12, the company announced the suspension of operations in Ukraine due to sanctions. Parimatch promised to refund customersʼ balances. The general director of the Parimatch holding Maksym Lyashko said that 250 million hryvnias of customers "hanged" on the companyʼs accounts.