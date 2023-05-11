Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs more time to launch a counteroffensive

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the country needs more time to launch a counteroffensive — the military is waiting for the delivery of the promised military aid.

He told about this in an interview with the BBC.

Zelensky noted that combat brigades are ready for a counteroffensive, but the army still needs "something", in particular armored vehicles, which are arriving in batches.

“With [what we already have] we can move forward and I think we will be successful. But we will lose a lot of people. I think this is unacceptable. So we have to wait. We need a little more time," Zelensky explained.