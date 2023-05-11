Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs more time to launch a counteroffensive

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the country needs more time to launch a counteroffensive — the military is waiting for the delivery of the promised military aid.
He told about this in an interview with the BBC.
Zelensky noted that combat brigades are ready for a counteroffensive, but the army still needs "something", in particular armored vehicles, which are arriving in batches.
“With [what we already have] we can move forward and I think we will be successful. But we will lose a lot of people. I think this is unacceptable. So we have to wait. We need a little more time," Zelensky explained.
- Western media continue to discuss the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive. Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities are constantly asked about this. The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov notes that the expectations of Ukrainians and the world regarding the counteroffensive are "somewhat overheated." However, he assures that everyone will know about its beginning immediately. And the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov explains that the Russians almost do not launch massive missile strikes on Ukraine in order to stockpile missiles to repel a Ukrainian attack. The New York Times wrote that Ukraine postponed the counteroffensive to May due to bad weather and slow arms deliveries.